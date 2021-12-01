Petrol prices cut by Rs 8/litre in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANS) Petrol prices in national capital fell by Rs 8 per litre on Wednesday after the Delhi government cut down Value Added Tax (VAT) on the fuel to 19.40 per cent from earlier 30 per cent.



New rates will come into effect from midnight.



This decision came after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired a Cabinet meeting this morning.



Currently, the petrol is being sold at Rs 103.97.



In early November, the Centre had reduced petrol and diesel rates by Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre respectively. Post the move, the Opposition parties in Delhi have been urging the AAP-led state government to cut VAT on petrol by at least Rs 10 per litre.



In India, fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Besides, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels. After adding excise duty, dealer commission and VAT, the retail selling price of the petrol gets nearly doubled.



From June 2017 onwards, the petrol and diesel prices in India are being revised daily at 6 a.m. via the dynamic fuel price method. Earlier, this exercise used to take place every fortnight.



--IANS

