Petrol, diesel prices in Gujarat slide below Rs 100 per litre

Gandhinagar, Nov 4 (IANS) Following the reduction of excise on petrol and diesel by the Central government, the Gujarat government too following suit, reduced its Value Added Tax (VAT) charges on the fuels, to bring down their prices below the Rs 100.



Following the Centre's move, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had announced an additional cut of Rs 7 per litre in petrol and diesel prices in the state by reducing VAT, effective from Wednesday midnight.



While the Central government reducing excise duty by Rs 5 per litre for petrol and Rs 10 per litre for diesel, Gujarat too decided to decrease VAT to Rs 13.7 for petrol and Rs 14.9 for diesel.



Following the changes, the price of petrol in Gujarat is Rs 95.11 per litre and diesel is Rs 89.09 per litre.



In Ahmedabad, the revised prices are Rs 95.11 for petrol and Rs 89.12 for diesel, against Rs 106.63 for petrol and Rs 106.10 for diesel.



In Surat, the revised prices are Rs 95.01 for petrol and Rs 89.01 for diesel, in Vadodara, Rs 94.78 and Rs 88.77, and in Rajkot, Rs 94.89 and Rs 88.89.



