Peru edge closer to World Cup with win over Colombia

Barranquilla (Colombia), Jan 29 (IANS) Edison Flores struck late as Peru boosted their chances of qualifying for this year's World Cup with a 1-0 victory over Colombia here.



The hosts dominated for most of the match in a late Friday match, controlling more than two-thirds of possession and having 30 shots on goal to Peru's four.



But DC United midfielder Flores broke the deadlock against the run of play when he latched onto Christian Cueva's through ball and fired a low shot past goalkeeper David Ospina, Xinhua reports. The result at Barranquilla's Estadio Metropolitano leaves Peru fourth in the 10-team South American qualifying group while Colombia dropped to sixth.



The top-four teams will earn a direct spot at the World Cup, to be played in Qatar from November 21 to December 18. The fifth-ranked side will advance to an intercontinental playoff.



In Friday's only other South American zone qualifier, Venezuela won 4-1 at home to Bolivia. Both sides are out of contention for a place in football's showpiece tournament.



