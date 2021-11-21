Perth's Optus Stadium to host Women's Big Bash League final

Perth, Nov 21 (IANS) The Women's Big Bash League season seven final will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth on November 27. The Perth Scorchers earned the right to play the final and host the decider under the new WBBL finals system, and now have the advantage of a week off to rest and prepare for winning the title.



With Perth Scorchers sealing the top spot on the table with an emphatic eight-wicket victory over Sydney Sixers in Adelaide, the opponent of the Scorchers for the final will be decided later.



Cricket Australia's General Manager of Big Bash Leagues. Alistair Dobson said, "Optus Stadium will be the seventh venue to host a WBBL Final, with the fixture to be held in Perth for the second time."



"We are delighted to be taking The Final to Perth and for the match to be played in a world-class venue such as Optus Stadium," he said.



It will be the first time the WBBL decider has been held at the 60k capacity stadium and only the third women's Big Bash game at the venue.



"The Weber WBBL season seven Final has the potential to be a watershed moment in the competition's history. We know how much Perth fans love the Scorchers and the WBBL," he said.



"The League also congratulates the Perth Scorchers, led by their captain Sophie Devine and coach Shelley Nitschke, on securing their position in The Final courtesy of some outstanding cricket through the regular season," he added.



