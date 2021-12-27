Personal attacks reflect BJP's frustration: Akhilesh

Lucknow, Dec 27 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav has said that top BJP leaders stooping down to making personal attacks reflects their "narrow mindedness and frustration".



He was reacting to statements made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who said that no one (read SP) would be able to stop the Ram temple construction now, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had remarked: "Babua was playing with his smartphone during the pandemic instead of helping people."



"The BJP has nothing left to showcase as their achievement and have, therefore, resorted to mudslinging and levelling baseless personal attacks," said Akhilesh.



"BJP ke bade netaon ne apna sayyam kho diya hai aur woh chichchle bayano se apni sankeern mansikta dikha rahe hain (senior leaders of the BJP have lost control and making shallow statements which reflect their narrow mindedness)," he said.



The SP chief said that the resentment among people against the BJP was growing rapidly and even the ruling party was fully aware of it as a result of which none of the leaders go out in public without the government paraphernalia.



"The BJP leaders are afraid that farmers will question them about the promise of doubling their income when it has actually been reduced to half because of costly fertilizers, increase in diesel prices. They are afraid that youth will question them about jobs. People will ask them about the price rise," he said.



Accusing the BJP government of having destroyed the state's economy, the SP President said the saffron party should explain the steps the government at the Centre have taken to turn the Indian economy into a five trillion economy.



"All that the BJP has done till now is to make hollow promises and statements and have done nothing to fulfil these promises," he added.



--IANS

amita/ksk/







