Perpetrators of Kampala blast to be brought to justice: Uganda Prez

Kampala, Oct 24 (IANS) Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Sunday assured the citizens that the perpetrators of the bomb attack in the capital Kampala the previous night will be brought to justice.



"It seems to be a terrorist act but we shall get the perpetrators. The public should not fear, we shall defeat this criminality like we have defeated all the other criminality," Museveni tweeted.



The President said police are at the scene in Komamboga, a Kampala suburb, and will provide more information later as well as release guidelines to the public on dealing with possible terrorist threats, reports Xinhua news agency.



Museveni said available information shows that three people dropped off a polythene bag which later exploded, killing one person and injuring five others.



The blast came days after the British and French embassies here issued a security alert to their citizens, warning of a terror attack.



