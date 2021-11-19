Perfumes for every occasion

By Olivia Sarkar

New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANSlife) A perfume can go along way in making an impression. Indian artisanal perfume house, ISAK features a wide range of perfumery options for various occasions.





The boutique fragrance house by Vidushi Vijayvergiya, branched from a 160-year-old family-owned Perfumery by her great-great-grandfather Shri Chhunnamal in Lucknow, India.



The perfumes feature special renditions for the Bride & Groom or you can even make your own perfumery kit.



Make you own Perfumery kit



The brand creates a lab in a box where you can make your own perfume. It gives you all the tools you need for a hands-on experience with ingredients to explore the basics of perfumery. The kit includes everything you need to create your own custom perfume. There are 12 ready-to-use ingredients/bases, as well as an Workbook. Step-by-step instructions lead you through the procedure.



All you need is a little imagination and a good sense of smell to create your very own personal perfume kit.



Discovery Pack for Travel (Mini Fragrance Wardrobe)



When it comes to perfumes, they want the container to be small but also to be able to hold multiple fragrances because no one wants to smell the same all the time. The Discovery Pack addresses all aspects of a traveller's needs with its nine-piece sample set with 2ml mini-vials of unisex perfumes. The box is highly practical, allowing you to wear your perfume according to your mood each day.



Fragrances for the Bride & Groom this Wedding season



Everyone wants to radiate a unique fragrance on their wedding day:



Dew of Life (For Bride)



'Dew of Life' is the ideal feminine scent for the self-assured woman. Long-lasting, uncommon combination of delicate flowers produces an intriguing, captivating, and sophisticatedly feminine experience. It's excellent for both daytime and business wear.



Cosmic Dance (Groom)



The dazzling aesthetic of 'Cosmic Dance' satisfies and enunciates the exact essence of today's ambitious and accomplished men. With its airy nature of sweet chocolate oudh with leather and tobacco, this unisex fragrance is suitable for weddings or celebrations.



Products are available on https://isakfragrances.com/products



(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)



--IANS

os/tb