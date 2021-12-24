Perform in Delhi before promising moon to Punjab people: Channi tells Kejriwal

Pathankot (Punjab), Dec 24 (IANS) Terming that his government is implementing the common man's agenda, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi on Friday dared Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal to perform in Delhi before promising a moon to people in Punjab.



Addressing a gathering after dedicating a bridge from Talwara Jatta to Simbli Gujran here to the people, the Chief Minister said his Delhi counterpart is eyeing the wealth of Punjab due to which he is building castles in the air to attract people.



He dared Kejriwal that before rolling out bundles of lies before the people of Punjab, he should have the courage to announce cheap power and petrol to the residents of Delhi on the line of what the Punjab government has done.



Channi said the AAP leadership should understand one simple thing that 'proud Punjabis' will not allow any outsider to rule them.



The Chief Minister reminded Kejriwal that the state government is providing cheapest petrol and diesel in the entire northern region and likewise, rates of power are cheapest in the entire country.



"Will Kejriwal implement this in Delhi before coming in Punjab and making slew of fake announcements to woo people?"



Listing the several pro-people initiatives taken by his government, he said that the power bill arrears of Rs 1,500 crore have been waived, power rates for domestic consumers have been reduced by Rs 3 per unit, bills to the tune of Rs 1,200 crore have been waived off in rural areas, water charges brought down to Rs 50 and rates for sand have been reduced a lot.



Making a scathing attack on the Badals and Captain Amarinder Singh, the Chief Minister said now he has booked Bikram Singh Majithia (Akali leader) for his misdeeds due to which he is running pillar to post for evading arrest.



He said that every person involved in the drugs trade will be nailed for committing sin against the state and its people.



--IANS

vg/pgh





