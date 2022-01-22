People's confidence in BJP has gone up in Punjab: Shekhawat

Jaipur, Jan 22 (IANS) Union minister and BJPs election in-charge for Punjab, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, said on Saturday that those joining the BJP in the state are looking at the future of the poll-bound state.



The number of people joining the BJP in Punjab has increased, as they are confident that this time, an alliance led by the saffron party will form the government in the state, Shekhawat said.



Shekhawat, who is the Union Jal Shakti Minister, also questioned the Congress government in Rajasthan over the law and order situation in the state.



The minister said that before coming to power in the Desert state, the Congress had promised to provide good governance and security, but today Rajasthan has emerged as ‘Rapistan' of the country.



Instead of taking the responsibility, the government is trying to destroy evidence, which is unfortunate, Shekhawat said.



"No government can commit a greater crime than this. The people of the state are going to take revenge by ousting the Congress in the coming elections," he said, referring to the Alwar rape case where a deaf-and-dumb girl was raped and the accused are yet to be arrested.



Shekhawat was speaking to the media during a visit to his Parliamentary constituency in Jodhpur.



Attacking the Congress government in Rajasthan, he said that more than 19,500 cases have been registered in the state for crimes against women.



Rajasthan has become the state with the highest incidence of crime and gang-rape against women and small children, he said.



The kind of incidents that happened recently in Banswara, Pratapgarh and Alwar have shamed the state, Shekhawat added.



On loan waiver for farmers, Shekhawat said that the faith of the people in Congress is gone now.



"The Congress leadership had assured the farmers of Rajasthan that loans would be waived in 10 days. Now the farmers of the state want to ask what happened to that announcement," he said.



Speaking on Jal Jeevan Mission, Shekhawat said, "Going by the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken forward the mission, I hope that this time too there will be enough budget allocation for the mission so that the target can be fulfilled by 2024."



On Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Union minister said that the good governance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the last five years has liberated the state from ‘goondaraj'.



"He (Adityanath) has done a good job during the Corona pandemic, and BJP's unilateral victory is certain," the minister said.



--IANS

arc/arm