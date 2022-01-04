People should adjust to corona, lockdown not possible every time: Bihar Minister

Patna Jan 4 (IANS) Bihar cabinet minister Jibesh Kumar on Tuesday said that imposing lockdown was not possible every time and people should understand this problem and 'live with corona'.



"Covid-19 is changing its nature. First corona came into the world and then Delta variant and now Omicron. No one knows when this will stop. Hence, lockdown cannot be imposed every time. We have to adjust to the current circumstances and live in accordance with the situation," Kumar said.



"Lockdown severely impacts the earning of common people in the country. The economy of the Center and states cannot be allowed to disrupt due to corona," Kumar said.



His statement comes at a time when Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is expected to take a decision on partial lockdown on Tuesday evening. The CM has called for the crisis management meeting on Tuesday evening to make a decision on the current situation.



On Monday, 14 persons, including six complainants, three security personnel and five catering staff of a five-star hotel of Patna tested Covid positive during the 'Janata Darbar' programme of Nitish Kumar.



Even Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also complained of pain in the throat during the Janata Darbar. He was also seen demanding hot water and hot tea during that programme.



On Tuesday, five persons at the JD(U) head office in Patna also tested Covid positive. The infected persons were part of the Janata Darbar programme on Monday. After such a development, the party office was shut for the visitors. The authorities initiated a sanitisation process in the premises.



