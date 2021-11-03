People looking for change, says Pilot on Cong win in bypolls

Jaipur, Nov 3 (IANS) Rajasthan's former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said that the public has given its mandate against the ruling BJP government at the Centre during recent bypolls which makes it clear that people want a change now after getting tormented by the BJP government.



Speaking to media in Ajmer, Pilot said, "The three farm laws, increasing price of petrol and diesel, unavailability of fertilisers and rising inflation has affected the masses and left people anguished.



Voters have cast their votes against BJP in Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan as well.



He said, BJP does not even look like an opposition party in Rajasthan as deposits of their candidates have been forfeited leaving them on third and fourth position.



The Congress has been on a winning track in the bypolls in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan which shows people are looking for a change now, he added.



The Congress made a clean sweep in two assembly seats in bypolls held on October 30 leaving BJP on the third and fourth position.



