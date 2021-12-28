People fed up with traditional parties, says Kejriwal on Chandigarh civic poll win

Chandigarh, Dec 28 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday that people across the country, including in Chandigarh and Punjab, are fed up with traditional parties, leaders and old style politics.



People want freedom from corruption, which got reflected in AAP's victory in the Chandigarh civic body elections on Monday, he said.



In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Kejriwal said the people of Chandigarh have truly performed a miracle in the municipal elections.



Traditional parties' thrones were shaken by the defeat of some veterans, including the sitting BJP Mayor, two former Mayors and the president of the BJP's youth wing, as people have come to believe in the Aam Aadmi Party and its new faces, he said.



He said the results in Chandigarh had dispelled the myths and misinformation spread by the opposition about AAP.



"I remember when political pundits used to say after the 2017 election results that the Aam Aadmi Party is not supported by the urban voters. But the victory in Chandigarh has proved that this time the urban masses of Punjab will also stand by AAP.



"Today, the entire rural and urban population of Punjab perceives AAP as a great hope, as the traditional parties have disappointed and dismayed the people even after repeated opportunities. The whole of Punjab wants change. Like Delhi and Chandigarh, Punjab wants new faces and honest politics," he said.



Kejriwal added that in honour of the mandate given by the people of Chandigarh, AAP would move forward along with other elected candidates, regardless of the party they belong to.



"The aim is to make Chandigarh a beautiful city again and free it from all the problems it is facing today. That is why AAP will develop Chandigarh by making everyone a partner in this process," he said.



"I bow to the people of Chandigarh. I would like to assure the people of Chandigarh that the trust they have shown in AAP will not be allowed to falter, but will be strengthened by meeting all the expectations," Kejriwal added.



AAP emerged as the single largest party in its maiden civic body elections in Chandigarh, winning 14 seats even as the results threw up a hung House.



The ruling BJP could win 12 seats, while the Congress managed eight seats and the Shiromani Akali Dal one seat.



