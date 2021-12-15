People elect new panchayat head through bidding before voting in MP village

Bhopal, Dec 15 (IANS) The schedule for the three-tier panchayat (Gram panchayat, Janpad panchayat and Zilla panchayat) elections in Madhya Pradesh was announced last week and the nomination process for the three-phase polls began on December 13, but the people of a village in the state have reportedly already elected the new gram panchayat head (Sarpanch).



As per information, people of Bhatauli village in Ashok Nagar district, which falls under Gwalior division in Madhya Pradesh, have declared a new gram pachayat head on the basis of bidding. On Tuesday, people gathered at a temple located in Bhatauli village and an announcement was made that whoever announces the highest bid, will be elected the new Sarpanch of the village.



Four persons participated in the bidding and each participant had to deposit Rs 5000 as security money. The bidding process began at Rs 21 lakh and ended at Rs 44 lakh. The person who won the bidding was identified as Saubhag Singh Yadav and the villagers unanimously decided to elect him their new Sarpanch.



As per the state election commission's schedule, the elections in Ashok Nagar district will be held in the third phase and for that the nomination process will begin on January 7, after the nomination process for the first two phases is concluded.



After the bidding process was over, the villagers decided that no one would file the nomination for the panchayat election against Saubhag Singh Yadav and he would be elected unopposed. Yadav has been asked to pay Rs 44 lakh by Wednesday evening and if he failed to do so, he will be replaced by the second highest bidder. As per information, the money will be spent on renovation of the temple.



An official in the Ashok Nagar district collector's office said that they have come to know about it through the news only but its authenticity was yet to be ascertained.



A senior official in the Ashok Nagar zilla panchayat (district), talking to IANS said, "This is completely against the rules and the matter will be investigated. If such things were allowed, people will begin a new process to elect their representatives on the basis of paying money."



Voting for the panchayat elections will be held January 6 for the first phase, on January 28 for the second phase, and February 16 for the third phase from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.



