Pegasus spyware issue is India's internal matter: Israeli ambassador

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Israeli Ambassador Naor Gilon on Thursday said that the Pegasus snooping issue is India's internal matter.



The NSO is a private company and it has a licence to sell its software to the government entities only, he added.



Gilon said: "This is an internal issue of India and I can't speak beyond this point. This is the only main requirement that... under the requirements, they cannot sell it to non-governmental actors".



Responding to a query if the Indian government will contact them, he said that he has no idea whether the Indian government has contacted them or not.



Referring to the explosion that took place last year near the Israeli embassy in Delhi, he said that the perpetrators are yet to be nabbed; however, the investigating agencies of both the countries are cooperating with each other.



"We are thankful to the government of India for providing security to all embassy personnel," Gilon said.



Talking about the newly-formed quad with Israel, India, the US and UAE, the Ambassador said it is totally an economic forum based on mutual cooperation among the participant countries.



"It has nothing to do with the military component as of now," he added.



Talking about Afghanistan, Gilon said that the country should not be used for extremism.



"There should not be any human rights violation and women and children should not suffer there", he commented.



Saying that Israel is a technologically sound country but it cannot go for industrial manufacturing, the partnership between India and Israel can work better for industrial productions.



Sharing the details of the recently-concluded visit of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, he said that the visit was most successful in terms of bilateral relations.



Jaishankar met all important Ministers of the Israel government and also met the Indian Diaspora, the Indian Jews who have recently settled there.



"It was a very warm visit, very friendly which I think emphasised on the strategic partnership declared during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Israel. I think that the visit was in the spotlight of 30 years of diplomatic relations which we are going to celebrate on January 29 next year," Gilon added.



--IANS

amssa/svn/bg