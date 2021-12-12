PDP convention disallowed due to Covid situation, security implications: Police

Srinagar, Dec 12 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday said that the youth convention of the PDP wasn't allowed due to Covid situation and the security implications resulting from allowing a large gathering.



"It was learnt that PDP was scheduled to hold a Youth Convention at Fairview, a government bungalow which is also the residence of Ms Mehbooba Mufti, on Gupkar Road. Gathering of at least 1,000 people was expected.



"Given the prevalent Covid situation and larger security implications resulting from allowing such a large number of people and accompanying cars and vehicles into a high security zone, it was not advisable to allow such a large flow of people and unchecked vehicles," the police said.



It also said that there are credible inputs of vehicle-bound IEDs being used to target civilians and high-security installations.



"The Gupkar Road houses high security buildings of various organisations and security sensitive establishments and intelligence agencies. Allowing large number of vehicles to be parked in this high security zone would have jeopardised the security in the area," police said.



"It is pertinent to mention that no such gatherings and amassing of vehicles were allowed on the road earlier too. Moreover no official residence has been known to have hosted large political rallies on Gupkar Road in the recent past."



Police said legal orders for necessary restrictions on the convention were passed by the Executive Magistrate, South Srinagar keeping in mind the Covid protocols and security sensitiveness of Gupkar zone.



"It is completely incorrect that Ms Mufti is under house arrest. However, local administration had advised PDP to apply for holding this convention in a more open area in view of Covid-19 and security reasons," police said.



