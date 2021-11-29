PC shipments in China grew 3% to reach over 15 mn units in Q3

Beijing, Nov 29 (IANS) PC shipments (desktops and notebooks) in China grew 3 per cent annually to reach more than 15 million units in Q3 2021, a new report showed on Monday.



Compared to last year, desktop (including desktop workstation) shipments grew 3.8 per cent to 5.3 million units. Notebook (including mobile workstation) shipments were also slightly up by 1.9 per cent at 9.7 million units, according to market research firm Canalys.



The growth resulted in a record third-quarter shipment in China, beating a year-old record of 14.7 million unit shipments in Q3 2020.



Top-ranked Lenovo saw 8 per cent year-on-year growth with 6 million units shipped and a market share increase of 2 per cent.



Dell and HP, with shipments of 1.9 million and 1.4 million units, grew by 18 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively from Q3 2020.



Asus secured fourth place with 44 per cent year-on-year growth while Acer maintained its spot in the top five but was the only vendor in the group to record a year-on-year decline of 15 per cent.



"In keeping with a strategy of building hardware eco-systems, vendors from adjacent markets like smartphones and IoT are now building and enhancing their product portfolios in PCs specifically tablets and notebooks, as necessary growth engines", said Canalys PC analyst Emma Xu.



"Vendors like Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi and Transsion have all announced new notebook or tablet SKUs, aiming to take a slice of this highly profitable hardware vertical," Xu added.



