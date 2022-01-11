Paytm stock hits all-time low

New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANS) The Paytm stock hit an all-time low, trading down a further 2.16 per cent on Tuesday at Rs 1,132 after an almost 6 per cent slide the previous day.



Manoj Dalmia, Founder and Director at Proficient Equities Private Limited said Paytm Share plunged by 6 per cent and is further down 1.48 per cent making its all-time low.



Dalmia said Paytm's payment business accounts for about 70 per cent of revenue, which will be under threat if there are any regulatory changes. Also, its entry into insurance sectors has been rejected by regulators. The stock is trading at about 17 times FY23 sales which seems overvalued considering higher expenses and risk of attrition of senior executives, Dalmia said.



Ravi Singh, Vice President & Head of Research, Share India Securities said Paytm's try into insurance was recently rejected by IRDAI, this could also impact its prospects of getting a banking licence. We expect Paytm to be more downside to touch the levels of Rs 1050-1000 in near terms. Investors may remain cautious towards taking fresh positions in Paytm for the time being, Singh said.



Foreign brokerage Macquarie said on Monday there are no signs of headwinds abating at Paytm as it slashed the target price to Rs 900.



One 97 Communications or Paytm stock was down almost 5.95 per cent on Monday at Rs 1,158.



Since 18 November, PayTM's stock price has fallen 40 per cent vs Sensex's flat performance, Macquarie said.



Post the various business updates and results, Macquarie said, "Revenue projections, particularly on the distribution side, is at risk and hence we pare down our revenue CAGR from 26 per cent to 23 per cent for FY21-26E. We are roughly cutting revenue estimates for FY21-26E on an average by 10 per cent every year due to lower distribution and commerce/cloud revenues offset partially by higher payment revenues. We cut our earnings (increase our loss projections) by 16-27 per cent for FY22-25E owing to lower revenues and higher employee and software expenses. We cut our TP sharply by 25 per cent owing to a lower target multiple of 11.5x (Price to Sales ratio) (from 13.5x earlier) and lower sales numbers."



--IANS

