Pawan, Rana aim to recreate 'Gopala Gopala' magic in 'Bheemla Nayak'

Hyderabad, Oct 22 (IANS) Despite being a remake, Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati-starrer 'Bheemla Nayak' has managed to top the list of the most-anticipated Telugu movies. Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati's collaboration is one reason behind the hype around this movie.



The makers of 'Bheemla Nayak' released a picture from the sets from where Rana and Pawan Kalyan are shooting for a short schedule. The picture features Rana Daggubati and Pawan Kalyan, who are seen chilling together on the sets in the middle of the shots.



Though the picture looked like a casual pose from the sets, the stars seem to be recreating the 'Gopala Gopala' movie poster. 'Gopala Gopala' is a movie in which Pawan Kalyan and Rana's uncle Venkatesh Dagguabti had acted together, and created much hype at that point.



A poster featuring Pawan and Venkatesh had created a magical hype at that point in time. Now that Rana and Pawan are to share the screen together, they seem to have worked on re-creating 'Gopala Gopala's most hyped pose.



'Bheemla Nayak' is all set to get a formal wrap soon, so as to enter into the post-production phase, so the team is working hard, to wind up the talkie part soon. 'Bheemla Nayak' is the official remake of the Malayalam movie 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum'.



'Bheemla Nayak' is directed by Sagar K. Chandra, while S.S. Thaman is the music composer. Bankrolled under Sithara Entertainments, the movie stars Nithya Menen as the female lead opposite Pawan Kalyan.



