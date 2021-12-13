Pawan Kalyan: By stopping my movies, YSRCP want to cut off my financial sources

Hyderabad, Dec 13 (IANS) Jana Sena Party chief and actor Pawan Kalyan slammed the 'indifferent attitude' of the ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh as he accused it of trying to stop the release of his movies.



As Pawan Kalyan staged a sit-in at Mangalagiri, to protest against the privatisation of Vizag Steel Plant, he called out the Andhra Pradesh government, who went back on the promise made to the people.



Pawan Kalyan spoke about his electoral loss in Gajuwaka. "I am here to fight for the people. That is why I am here to support this protest against the privatisation of Vizag Steel Plant, though I lost in Gajuwaka."



Pawan also said, "Now that YSRCP has backtracked on their stand, they want me to fight with the BJP government to oppose privatisation of Vizag Steel Plant. But, the ruling party almost forgot that they had promised to do the same during the local body elections. People must remember all these deeds before they cast their votes in the coming elections."



The actor-turned-politician also spoke on how the government has been trying to shut his financial sources down by stopping his movies from being released. "These people are trying their best to stop my movies from being released. They think they can shut down all the sources of my income by doing so. If necessary, I can release my movies for free," Pawan said, on a witty note.



The Andhra Pradesh government had passed orders to slash the ticket prices for Pawan Kalyan's 'Vakeel Saab' earlier.



