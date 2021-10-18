Patna Police raids liquor party in posh locality, one held

Patna, Oct 18 (IANS) The Patna Police raided a marriage hall in the upscale area of Rajiv Nagar and arrested one person involved in an alleged liquor party. Five others, however, managed to flee from the spot, said police on Monday.



The raids were conducted by the Patna Police late on Sunday evening .



Saroj Kumar, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Rajiv Nagar police station, said, "We have learnt that some miscreants were involved in hooliganism in Mithila marriage hall.



"Accordingly, we conducted the raid in a bid to nab the miscreants. When we arrived, there was a liquor and 'litti-chokha' party underway in one of the rooms. We managed to arrest one person while others fled from the spot."



"The accused is identified as Prem Sagar, who was found in an inebriated state. He has been sent to jail after undergoing a breathing analyser test. We have also recovered three indian made foreign liquor bottles and litti-chokha from the place," the SHO added.



The other accused have been identified as Rakesh Kumar Singh, Mritunjay Verma, Chandrashekhar Kumar, Rakesh Kumar and Ranjeet Kumar. All of them are residents of Rajiv Nagar locality and members of the Durga Puja Committee.



During interrogation, Prem Sagar revealed that after the immersion of Durga puja idol in Ganga river, a liquor and litti-chokha party was organised by the members of Durga Puja Committee in Mithila marriage hall," Saroj Kumar said.



"We have booked them under relevant sections of the Liquor Prohibition Act. The hunt is underway to nab the absconders," he added.



Meanwhile, one of the accused Rakesh Kumar Singh said he was not present at the marriage hall.



"As my father and mother died due to Covid-19 infection this year, I did not take part in the activities of Durga Puja Committee. I was not present at the marriage hall when the liquor and litti-chokha party was held," Singh added.



