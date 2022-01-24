Patna police crack jewellery shop robbery case, arrest five

Patna, Jan 24 (IANS) Patna police managed to crack the case of the sensational jewellery heist in the Bihar capital with the arrest of five accused, including the son of a jewellery shop owner, officials said on Monday.



Five persons executed the broad daylight robbery in Bakarganj wholesale market on Friday, and had codenamed their operation "Ek Glass Pani".



Patna SSP Manavjeet Singh Dhillon said: "One of the accused was already arrested on the day of crime. He revealed the name of the other accused. All of them are natives of Jehanabad and one of them is a son of jewellers based in Jehanabad."



The accused are identified as Nitesh Prasad, the kingpin of the gang and son of Ranjeet Prasad who is an owner of Raj Laxmi Jewellers of Jehanabad. The other accused are Akash Ojha, Sonu Kumar, and Raju Kewat. Rajesh Ram alias Sadhu was arrested with the help of local traders on the day of the incident on Friday. All are professional robbers and have served jail terms in the past.



"Nitesh has a complete idea of gold, silver and diamond jewellery. He is also a smack addict. He made a plan a month ago and did the recee twice before executing the crime," Dhillon said.



The accused committed the robbery in a successful manner but when they were fleeing from the spot, alert traders of Bakarganj pelted stones and bricks on them, lead to Rajesh Rai being injured and overpowered. He was later on handed over to the police.



"The accused were hiding in their native places in Jehanabad. We have conducted simultaneous raids at their hideouts and arrested them. The SIT, formed for the purpose, recovered 9 kg gold and Rs 4.32 lakh cash from their possession. Besides, we have also recovered a Toyota Fortuner, 5 bikes, two pistols, one country made Katta, several live cartridges and mobile phones," Dhillon said.



Victim Vijay Prasad, the owner of the SS Jewellers, had earlier claimed that they took away 35 kg gold, silver and diamond jewellery apart from Rs 14 lakh cash.



