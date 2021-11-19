Patna HC serves show-cause notice to ADJ-11

Patna, Nov 19 (IANS) The Patna High Court has issued a show-cause notice to Additional District Judge (ADJ) of Bhagalpur court in connection bail given to five accused in an attempt to murder case of 2020.



While hearing the case filed by one Amit Kumar on Thursday, Justice Sandeep Kumar alleged that ADJ-11 of Bhagalpur court granted anticipatory bail to five accused on August 27, 2020. Later, it was converted into a regular bail.



An FIR (Number 3016/2019) was registered Nathnagar police station under relevant IPC sections of attempt to murder and other charges.



As the complainant was not satisfied with the anticipatory bail given to the accused -- Sita Ram Yadav, Priyesh Yadav, Daboo Yadav, Pappu Yadav and Chandan Kumar -- he had filed a case in Patna High Court seeking justice.



Justice Sandeep Kumar has sought ADJ-11 reply by November 23. The next hearing of the case was fixed on November 24.



--IANS

