Patna HC expresses resentment over inaction against liquor mafia

Patna, Dec 6 (IANS) The Patna High Court on Monday expressed resentment over the police and Excise Department's inaction against the liquor mafia in the state.



The court has directed the Bihar government to identify the persons involved in the illegal liquor operation and has also asked the police and Excise Department to reveal the names of the accused.



It has also asked the Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax Department to analyse the properties and other assets of the suspected persons and take action accordingly.



The single bench of Justice Sandeep Kumar said that police always claim about seizing big liquor consignments but they hardly nab the operators, and this means that the police is not taking actions in the right manner against the liquor mafia.



He also claimed that the police and the Excise Departments in the respective districts where a large number of liquor consignments have been seized, are not showing interest to arrest the accused in order to break the illegal syndicate.



Justice Kumar also directed the SP and SSP to submit the pending cases related to liquor seizures in their respective districts.



--IANS

ajk/ksk/