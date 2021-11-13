Pataudi inspired Saif to become an avid reader

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan revealed how his late father, the legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, inspired him to read books, on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Saif will be seen as a celebrity guest on the show.



While interacting with the host Kapil Sharma, Saif shared with him that his father had played an important role in inculcating a number of good habits in him and one of them is reading books.



During the show, Saif recalled the day his father told him about the relevance of books in life. He said: "One day my father was alone at home and everyone was out shooting, my mother, me, and everyone. As no one was there at home I called him up and asked him if he is okay, are you feeling lonely? So, he said I am not lonely; I have my books with me. So, I liked that sentiment a lot and you know even I feel the same way. I like books a lot."



While Saturday's episode will see Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji and Sharvari Wagh promoting their movie 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', the Sunday special has Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh on the show.



'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.



