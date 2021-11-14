Party edition cocktail recipes

By IANSlife

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANSlife) No party is complete without a great selection of cocktails. For those who want to keep it simple and classy, two or three cocktails that hit the spot will do the trick. Pankaj Arora, Brand Advocacy Manager - India Area, Brown-Forman puts together Party edition at Jack Daniel's cocktail recipes for you to try out:





Lynchburg's Old Fashioned – Festive Edition



An Old Fashioned was one of the simplest and earliest versions of cocktails, much before the development of advanced bartending techniques and recipes in the later part of the 19th century. An Old Fashioned, which is an extremely popular classic cocktail, is known for its bold flavors. By adding one extra ingredient - a sweet and warm slice of dried fig adds a festive flavors to the drink.



Recipe



· Tennessee whiskey – 60 ML



· Sugar cube – 1



· Angostura Bitters – 3 dashes



· Orange Peel – 1



· Ice Cubes



· Dried Fig – 1 slice







Method



1. Add a sugar cube into an Old Fashioned glass & rinse it with 3 dashes of Angostura Bitters.



2. Muddle the sugar cube & add Tennessee whiskey in the glass and stir well with mixing spoon for 25 to 30 secs



3. Add 6 to 8 pcs of ice cubes & the fig in the glass and stir it well with the spoon



4. Squeeze the orange oil from the peel, rub the rim of the glass with peel & drop it in the glass.







CIN APPLE Soda – Diwali edition



Apple Tonic or Soda is a globally preferred cocktail made with the combination of flavors of bold Tennessee whiskey flavored with refreshing apples which are topped with Soda or Tonic making it a refreshing hi-ball style drink. It has the warmth in the form of bold, fiery, warm flavors by adding a cinnamon-flavored whiskey. This drink will give you a lingering flavor of an apple cinnamon pie with some fizz.



Recipe



1. Apple flavored whiskey – 45 ML



2. Cinnamon flavored whiskey – 15 ML



3. Soda – Top-up



4. Garnish – Cinnamon stick & slice of green apple.



Method



1. Fill a glass with ice, Add the whiskeys



2. Top up with Soda



3. Garnish it will cinnamon stick and green apple slice



--IANS

tb/

