Parts of Delhi record 'very poor' to 'severe' AQI

New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Parts of Delhi registered AQI ranging from 'very poor' to 'severe' on Wednesday, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).



Anand Vihar in east Delhi recorded an AQI of 433 (severe) while rest other stations registered 'very poor' AQI - Ashok Vihar, north Delhi (396), Chandni Chowk (380), IGI Airport (348), Lodhi Road (348), Najafgarh (342) and Aurobindo Marg in south Delhi 362, the CPCB data showed.



Delhiites woke up to a misty morning but as the day progressed, it was a bright sunny day, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.



The IMD has predicted the minimum and maximum temperatures to hover around 10 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius respectively.



It has also forecast misty morning, evenings and fog on Thursday.



Earlier, for the 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m., the minimum temperature was recorded at 9.6 degrees Celsius, a departure of minus 3 degree, while the maximum temperature at 27 degrees Celsius, a departure of minus one degree.



The air quality continued to be a problem for the entire Delhi NCR. At 10 am, Greater Noida recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 376, sector 155, Noida recorded an AQI of 355, sector 1, Noida (352), sector 62, Noida (418), Loni, Ghaziabad (420), Vasundhara, Ghaziabad (361), Faridabad New Town (330), Gwal Pahari, Gurugram (346), Sector 51, Gurugram (386), as per the CPCB data.



An AQI of 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 as 'satisfactory', 101-200 as 'moderate' and '201-300' as 'poor'. But of late, Delhi NCR has been witnessing only what is categorised as 'very poor' (301-400) and 'severe' (401-500).



--IANS

niv/svn/shb/