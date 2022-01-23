Partly cloudy sky in Delhi after rain

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) Following the rains in the last 24 hours, Delhi will have partly cloudy sky on Sunday with the maximum temperature being recorded at 16 degrees Celsius, while the minimum stood at 11 degrees, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).



The relative humidity stood at 100 per cent at 8.30 a.m.



Till the evening of January 22, the national capital received 69.8 mm rainfall -- the exact amount of rainfall the city had received in the first month of 1995, according to data from the Safdarjung Observatory, which is considered the official marker for Delhi.



As per data, since 1950, Delhi at 79.7 mm had received its highest amount of rainfall in the month of January in 1989, followed by 1995 and then 2022.



So January 2022 broke the 1995 record and may be highest after 1989 for the month in 32 years, the weather department said.



Several parts of Delhi received light rain on Saturday morning.



Post rain, the city's maximum temperature dipped to 14.7 degrees Celsius and the minimum settled at 11.5 degrees Celsius.



The IMD said that due to a western disturbance, widespread rainfall is likely to be seen over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, west Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan until Sunday.



The weather agency has also predicted thunderstorms with rain during the day.



Meanwhile, IMD has forecast that Delhi is likely to have a partly cloudy sky on the morning of January 26, Republic Day, with shallow fog and no rainfall.



Days preceding January 26 -- January 25 and 24 -- will also be partly cloudy, but with moderate fog in the morning.



--IANS

rdk/ksk/