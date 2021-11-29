Parliamentary Committee on Education interacted with class 9 student

New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) Rajya Sabha chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday informed the house that parliamentary committee in one of its meeting interacted with a class 9 student on content and design of textbooks.



"The Committee on Education heard and interacted with a ninth class student from Haryana while examining the issue of 'Reforms in Content and Design of Text Books' during the inter-session period," Naidu said.



He said: "This is a good evidence of reaching out to the stakeholders for effective feedback and for informed reporting on the subjects chosen for examination by these committees. This stakeholder consultations place these committees on a higher pedestal in aid of the Parliament".



The Rajya Sabha Chairman informed that the eight Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committees of Rajya Sabha held 21 meetings for a total duration of 39 hours 33 minutes with a commendable average attendance of 48.58 per cent per meeting.



The Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture reported the best performance with an average duration of 2 hours 48 minutes and attendance of 51.61 per cent in each of the four meetings.



The Committee on Commerce held the highest number of five meetings for a total duration of eight and half hours.



--IANS

miz/skp/