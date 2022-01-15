Park+ to organise drive-through Covid vaccination camp in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jan 15 (IANS) The health department of Gurugram district, in association with Park+ and DLF Cyber Hub, is organising a drive-in vaccination camp for eligible 15-18 and 60+ age groups at Cyber Hub, Gurugram, on Sunday.



With the third wave of Covid-19, the government of India has opened up vaccination for the 15-18 age group and a booster dose for the 60+ age group.



Park+ organised 60+ drive-through vaccination camps in 2021 in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and over 25,000 people benefitted from the same. Park+ is India's highest rated car app with close to 2 million downloads and is building an entire ecosystem for car owners.



Amit Lakhotia, Founder & CEO, Park+, said, "With an increase in the number of cases, we felt it was our duty to do everything possible in order to help the community against COVID-19. Park+ is exploring possibilities to organize similar drive-through vaccination camps across the country."



Virender Yadav, CMO, Gurugram district, said, "This initiative is aimed at benefiting teenagers (1st dose) and adults with comorbidities (booster dose) since they are the most vulnerable in the current situation. Drive through, in association with Park+ and DLF cyber hub will help maximise convenience as these people can get vaccinated in the comfort of their own car. We plan to have many more similar camps in Gurugram in the coming weeks."



This vaccination camp is scheduled on Sunday at Cyber Hub, Gurugram. One needs to be registered on CoWin to get vaccinated at this drive-through vaccination camp. Eligible people can use the Park+ app to check the real-time availability of vaccination slots, drive to the camp and get the jab while sitting in the safety of their vehicle.



As many as 300 doses of Covishield and 300 doses of Covaxin will be available at the drive-through vaccination drive. The timings for the drive-through vaccination camp are 10am- 5pm and the entire camp will be organised in accordance with ICMR rules.



Founded by Amit Lakhotia, Park+ is a building an entire ecosystem that solves the daily challenges faced by car owners ranging from parking, FASTag management, car insurance, to advanced and automated vehicle access control systems in malls, corporate parks & residential apartments.



Park+ is the market leader in automating parking spaces through FASTag and the majority of parking FASTag transactions in India are currently being processed through Park+ systems. The entire parking process is 100% contactless, ensuring extra safety during the pandemic.



Park+ access control and parking automation solutions are deployed at prime locations including airports, malls and 3000+ residential apartment gates. Installations include prominent properties of Blackstone, Brookfield and Mindspace real estate investment trusts, as well as Airtel head-office (Gurgaon), One BKC (Mumbai), Select City Walk Saket (Delhi), Pacific Malls (multiple locations) among others.



Park+ enabled MG to launch Astor as the world's first car where users can book and pay for parking via the car's head unit infotainment system. As more OEMs shift towards Electric and Connected Vehicles, Park+'s solutions will set the default industry standard.



--IANS

san/arm