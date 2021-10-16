Paris Mayor nominated as Socialist Party's candidate for prez polls

Paris, Oct 16 (IANS) Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has been officially nominated as the Socialist Party's candidate for the 2022 presidential election.



Supported by the First Secretary of the Socialist party Olivier Faure, Hidalgo won 72 per cent of the votes, accounting for 90 per cent of the ballots counted, against Stephane Le Foll, the mayor of Le Mans, according to the results announced Thursday night.



"I understand the responsibility laid on me," Xinhua news agency quoted Hidalgo as saying after the voting, adding that she was "proud and honoured" to represent her party in the election slated to take place on April 10, 2022.



However, a survey carried out by French radio RTL on Thursday about French people's voting intentions showed that Hidalgo only obtained 4-7 per cent of the votes, far lower than incumbent President Emmanuel Macron's 27 per cent.



