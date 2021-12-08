Parineeta Borthakur wants to play strong characters on TV

Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Actress Parineeta Borthakur, who last played the lead role of Ganga in popular sitcom 'Gupta Brothers', opens about her upcoming Assamese murder mystery series and her interest in doing Hindi TV shows.



Parineeta says: "It is an Assamese murder mystery based out of Mumbai, where I'm playing an Assamese character, living in Mumbai, who claims to have a lot of money. But in reality she doesn't even have enough to pay her rent. She meets another Assamese girl, who makes money in an unethical way and she starts staying together, conning people together and making money and how they get into trouble and how they tackle it."



The actress started her acting career in the Assamese entertainment industry. But in recent times she has been focusing on Hindi TV. She last played characters in popular shows like 'Bepannah' and 'Swaragini'.



The actress is also looking forward to returning to TV. "After 'Gupta Brothers' went off air earlier this year, I started my shoots for Assamese projects and now the project is in post production. Now I'm looking forward to returning with TV shows. I'm looking forward to playing strong characters."



