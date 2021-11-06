Parched Bundelkhand, Vindhya regions to get potable water from Dec

By Vivek Tripathi

Lucknow, Nov 6 (IANS) Come December and the water woes of Uttar Pradesh's Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions will be addressed.





The state government, under the 'Ghar Ghar Peyjal' will be providing pure drinking water to each household, much to the relief of people who have to walk miles for drawing water from hand pumps.



Work on the 'Har Ghar Nal Yojana' has also been expedited in more than 24 districts like Varanasi, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur and Mathura, where water supply is expected to begin by March 2022.



Pipelines have been laid in remote areas of the state, including Bundelkhand and Vindhyas.



Principal secretary (Namami Gange) Anurag Srivastava reviewed the preparations for starting water supply and directed officials to regularly monitor the functioning of the water treatment plants and check the water lines laid.



Srivastava also directed to stop the leakage and wastage of water in the waterlines.



Water supply work is on the verge of completion in most of the villages of Bundelkhand.



The Har Ghar Nal Yojana is being completed six months before the scheduled time.



Under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), of the 2.63 crore families in over 97,000 villages, the state government has provided 31.76 lakh water connections so far.



It has also provided 19.15 lakh tap connections in the last financial year.



The state government is working on the target of providing 59 lakh tap water connections in the current financial year, 85.40 lakh in the financial year 2022-23 and 90.01 lakh in the financial year 2023-24.



Under 22 surface water-based schemes and 140 groundwater-based schemes, 6,69,508 functional house water connections have been provided.



Besides providing pure drinking water, the JJM will also provide employment to the village youths, as in the first phase, over 30,000 people will be hired on contract basis.



--IANS

