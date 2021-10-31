Paras Priyadarshan talks about his interest in playing energetic roles

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actor Paras Priyadarshan is playing the parallel lead in the show. He is playing the character of 'Neel' who is youthful and full of energy. Paras talks about his on-screen role and his liking for playing energetic characters.



"I'm playing the character, 'Neel'. He's someone who has a lot of energy. He's very youthful. If someone has an idea in the house, 'Neel' will probably be the first person to take action on it. He's very enthusiastic, he likes to take initiatives and he shares a very brotherly bond with 'Abhimanyu', the character that is played by Harshad Chopra. They're there for each other and understand each other well. It's a great chemistry I'm gonna share with him as well," said the 'Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai' actor.



What attracted him to the character 'Neel' was the fact that: "I like to play characters that have energy. And I think with this, I get to showcase that. Apart from these reasons, I think the co-actors. The fact that the show has been running for so long, the fact that I'm getting the opportunity to work with producer Rajan Shahi Sir," he added.



He also relates to his character. "Since I'm young I also think I have a lot of energy. I do like to take initiatives and I do like to do certain things. I do relate to Neel in a lot of ways," said Paras.



'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' is one of the longest running shows and he is very excited to be a part of it.



"Considering the fact that it has been going on for years proves that the storytelling, the performances, the connection with the audience have been intact for a lot of years. I'm very excited to be a part of this show and very excited to see how and what I can do to contribute to making this show even better," he said about the show that launched in 2009.



He thinks that love triangles make the drama very interesting. "Love triangles basically create conflicts. I think it creates lots of emotions. I truly think a person can fall in love with one or more people and then I think in those situations there can be a lot of conflicts and a lot of interesting emotions stem out from there," said Paras.



--IANS

ila/kr