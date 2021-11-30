Paras Chhabra on his tango with Mahira Sharma in 'Chubhti Hai Saansein' video

Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) Former 'Bigg Boss' contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have come together for Palak Mucchal's music video 'Chubhti Hai Saansein', which released on Tuesday.



Paras and Mahira were seen together in 'Bigg Boss 13' and their bond was created inside the house and they turned into good friends. Paras shares about his chemistry with Mahira in the song and shooting experience in Chandigarh.



He says of his chemistry with Mahira as their relationship has become strong even after the season 13 of 'Bigg Boss' ended: "The world knows that whenever I and Mahira come together for a song, it has to be a superhit! The chemistry and the shooting experience have always been very wonderful. We shot the music video for two days."



Paras adds on how the song will relate with the listeners. "Not all love stories end on a very good note and we all know that. We wanted to make something different from the mainstream quintessential love stories made on a daily basis by refurbishing the same old story line again and again. So we wanted to break the prototype because of which we went ahead with this story and I think the output has come out beautifully."



'Chubhti Hai Saansein' is produced by Amit Majithia, directed by Akshay Sood and sung by Palak Muchhal.



--IANS

ila/kr