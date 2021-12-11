Parambrata Chatterjee likes working in strong women-centric content

New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANS) Bengali star and filmmaker Parambrata Chatterjee has always supported strong women-centric content with his work in films such as 'Kahaani', 'Pari' and in the latest Netflix series 'Aranyak'.



The actor feels that he just comes across as someone who "would be very dependable and safe company to very strong-willed women".



"I think I just come across as someone who would be very dependable and safe company to very strong-willed women who are trying to cut and make something for themselves," Parambrata told IANS.



"I think I come across as dependable, safe and accomplished in such characters. So, I think the roles have come across to me be it 'Kahaani', 'Pari' and now being 'Aranyak'. I think it is just fate," he added.



'Aranyak', which is headlined by actress Raveena Tandon, spotlights the hardships and prejudices female police officers face as they try to strike a balance between their work and personal lives.



Set in a dense forest, Raveena plays a local cop, who all her life waits for a "big case" and one fine day a news of a teenage tourist's murder shakes her up and she joins forces with her city-bred replacement Angad played by Parambrata to solve the case.



As the two struggle to find the serial killing entity, a forgotten folklore is revived.



