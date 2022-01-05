Paracetamol not recommended after getting Covaxin jab: Bharat Biotech

Hyderabad, Jan 5 (IANS) Vaccine maker Bharat Biotech on Wednesday clarified that Paracetamol or pain killers are not recommended for teenagers after being vaccinated with Covaxin.



"We have received feedback that certain immunisation centres are recommending taking 3 paracetamol 500 mg tablets along with Covaxin for children. No paracetamol or painkillers are recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin," the Hyderabad-based company said.



The firm said through its clinical trials spanning 30,000 individuals, approximately 10-20 per cent of individuals reported side effects. "Most of these are mild, resolve within 1-2 days, and do not require medication. Medication is only recommended after you consult a physician," it said.



"Paracetamol was recommended along with certain other Covid-19 vaccines and is not recommended for Covaxin," it added.



Covid-19 vaccination for children in the age group of 15-18 years began across the country on January 3. The children are being administered the first dose of Covaxin.



During the first three days, over 1.06 crore children received the jab.



--IANS

