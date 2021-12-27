Para-Badminton National C'ship: Nitesh Kumar wins double gold

Bhubaneswar, Dec 27 (IANS) The pair of Nitesh Kumar and Tarun defeated World No 1 Paralympic Games gold medallist Pramod Bhagat and Manoj Sarkar in straight sets 21-19, 21-11 to win the gold medal in the 4th Para-Badminton National Championship, here on Monday. Before this, Nitesh also won the gold medal in Men's SL3 category.



Parul Parmar from Gujarat also secured gold while Mandeep Kaur from Uttarakhand won silver and Mansi Joshi won the bronze medal.



In the Women's Wheelchair 1 category, Alphia James from Kerala secured gold, while the silver went to Neerja Goyal. Nirmala Mehta and Ranjeeta Maurya secured the bronze.



In Women's Wheelchair 2 category, Ammu Mohan from Karnataka secured gold while silver was bagged by Shabana from Punjab and Prema Biswas and Suman Rawat had to settle for bronze.



In the Women's SU5 category, Manisha from Tamil Nadu secured gold while Arti ended up with silver. Jyoti and Vaishali took bronze medals.



In the Women's SL4 category, Jyoti from Haryana secured gold while Chiranjita secured silver and Kanak had to settle for bronze.



