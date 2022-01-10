Pappu Yadav supporters stop trains at 60 places in Bihar

Patna, Jan 10 (IANS) The supporters of Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) stopped trains at 60 places across Bihar on Monday. Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, the president of JAP, was present at Patna Sachiwalay Halt railway station and was leading the protest.



"We have a long standing demand for special status for Bihar. Besides, we also want law on MSP followed by its implementation on the ground, easy availability of fertilizers and permanent jobs for ward secretaries of Bihar," Yadav said.



Besides Sachiwalay Halt, the JAP supporters also stopped trains at Masaudhi, Daniawa, Patna city and Fatuha in Patna district. Overall, JAP supporters stopped trains at 60 places across the state. The idea is to attract the attention of Narendra Modi government at the centre and Nitish Kumar government of Bihar to address this issue," Yadav said.



In Rohtas, the supporters of JAP stopped Howrah-Delhi-Kalka mail at Bhabua road station. The GRP and local police managed to remove them away from the railway track and allow the train to pass.



The GRP official at Bhabua road claimed that the train was not delayed due to the protest.



--IANS

ajk/skp/