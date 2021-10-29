Pappu Yadav attacks Prashant Kishor over Rahul remarks

Patna, Oct 29 (IANS) Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) President and former MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav on Friday attacked political strategist Prashant Kishor over his remarks against the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi.



Kishor had sought to inform the Congress and its top leadership about the current position of the BJP in the country and how Congress leaders are doing politics away from the ground reality. He said that the BJP will dominate Indian politics for the next few decades.



Pappu Yadav, who has recently campaigned for Congress in the Bihar bypolls, replied to Kishor on Twitter, alleging that he had "a big role to bring BJP in power" and should "atone" for it.



"Go to the villages of Tripura where BJP supporters burnt the religious places and houses. Apologise to the unemployed youths and common people of the country who are devastated due to inflation and price rise of every day goods," he said.



The JAP President has been seeking to reach out to Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. After being acquitted in the kidnapping case, he expressed the desire to meet the Gandhis in the context of the October 30 Bihar bypolls. However, they sent him a message that the leaders of the state unit would coordinate with him.



--IANS

ajk/vd