Panneerselvam seeks higher compensation for flood victims

Chennai, Nov 14 (IANS) AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam has requested the state government to increase the compensation to Rs 10 lakh from Rs 4 lakh to the families of those who died in floods.



Panneerselvam said after Cyclone Nivar struck last year, when the AIADMK-led government was in power, the families of the victims were paid Rs 10 lakh as compensation.



He called upon the state government to raise the compensation money to Rs 10 lakh instead of the Rs 4 lakh now announced by Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister, KKSSR Ramachandran.



He was speaking to reporters after visiting the rain-affected areas of Chennai including the assembly constituencies of Perambur, R.K. Nagar, Egmore, Harbour, and Anna Nagar.



The AIADMK leader visited the rain-affected areas for the third time in a row.



The former Chief Minister said that the death toll has increased due to the slackness in precautionary measures taken by the DMK government.



