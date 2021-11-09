Pankhuri Awasthy Rode plays an artificial intelligence officer in 'Maddam Sir'

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Actress Pankhuri Awasthy Rode has spoken about playing an artificial intelligence officer in the show 'Maddam Sir'. The actress, who is known for her roles in shows like 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', is happy to portray a distinct personality this time on-screen.



She says: "I am highly excited to take up this role as it is unique and stands out from what I have done so far. As an actor, I always try to experiment with diverse roles and with 'Maddam Sir', I've got the opportunity to portray something that's less explored on television. While this new opportunity intrigues me, I am nervous as well since this is something I haven't attempted before."



"As part of my character as an AI officer, I will do stunts on the show, which is an experience I am looking forward to. As I take on this new challenge, I hope the viewers will continue to enjoy my performances and shower their love on me," she adds.



'Maddam Sir' airs on Sony SAB.



