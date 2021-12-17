Pankaj Tripathi urges people of Bihar to get their voter IDs

Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) National Award-winning actor Pankaj Tripathi, who currently awaits the release of his upcoming film '83', has been elected as the State Icon of Bihar to educate the youth about their responsibility as voters and encourage them to participate in the elections.



The actor urged all those without voter IDs to get their ids registered without delay.



Speaking on this Pankaj said: "Like every character in a film helps to make it a wholesome affair similarly every voter's vote counts to make elections successful in the true sense of the word.



"The government has made multiple provisions for people to get their voter IDS such as Voter Helpline App and Voter Portal. It is highly important that we all understand the significance of the power each vote holds. Every vote counts to better our state."



Pankaj is currently shooting for 'OMG 2' with Akshay Kumar and Srijit Mukherjee's 'Sherdil' with Sayani Gupta and Neeraj Kabi.



