Pandemonium continues in Odisha Assembly for fifth day

Bhubaneswar, Dec 6 (IANS) Pandemonium continued to prevail in Odisha Assembly for the fifth consecutive day on Monday, as opposition BJP and Congress created uproar in the House over the Mamita Meher murder case.



The ruling BJD too created ruckus in the House during the morning session on Monday, raising slogans against the Centre demanding to recognise the Paika Rebellion of 1817 as the first war of Independence.



The opposition members continued their protest demanding dismissal and arrest of Minister of State for Home, Dibya Shankar Mishra, in connection with the Mamita Meher murder case.



As soon as the House assembled for the day at 10.30 am, Congress members carrying posters climbed on the Speaker's podium.



The BJP members also stormed into the well of the House and raised slogans demanding CBI probe into the murder case and dismissal of Mishra.



The BJD members, wearing the mask of freedom fighter Jayee Rajguru, then protested against the Centre's 'apathy' in not according the first fight of Independence status to the 1817 Paik Rebellion.



Speaker SN Patro then adjourned the House till 4 pm, following which the BJP members marched to the post master general's office and posted a letter to the Chief Minister urging the latter to attend the Assembly.



On the other hand, the ruling BJD members sat on a dharna in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Assembly premises, protesting against the Centre's refusal to recognise the Paika Rebellion as the first war of Independence.



In the post-lunch session, when the opposition continued its protest over the Mamita Meher case, the Speaker called an all-party meeting. However, the meeting failed to resolve the logjam in the House. After some papers were tabled amid uproar, the House was adjourned for the day.



While the Congress is demanding a court-monitored SIT probe into the Mamita Meher incident, the BJP is insisting on a CBI inquiry into the matter. Both the parties questioned why the Chief Minister is not attending the House.



BJP leader Bishu Sathi said that his party would continue its stir till the minister is not sacked and a CBI probe is ordered into the matter.



However, BJD legislator Pramila Mallick alleged that the opposition parties are doing drama to gain publicity.



