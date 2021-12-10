Pandemic drives Internet usage in Sri Lanka: Survey

Colombo, Dec 10 (IANS) The Covid-19 pandemic has driven an increase in Internet usage in Sri Lanka, local media citing a survey conducted by think-tank LIRNEAsia reported.



According to LIRNEAsia, 31 per cent of new Internet users in Sri Lanka above the age of 15 who were surveyed said that they came online due to the pandemic, reports Xinhua news agency citing local media.



The survey found that 44 per cent of Sri Lankans above the age of 15 use the Internet.



The survey found that Internet usage in Sri Lanka was lower among women, rural residents, the elderly, the unemployed, and individuals with low educational qualifications and low income, indicating significant gaps in access.



LIRNEAsia Senior Research Manager Gayani Hurulle said in a statement that "concerted efforts should be made to bring and keep those at the margins online".



