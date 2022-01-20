Panasonic launches new mirrorless camera in India

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) Panasonic on Thursday launched a new full-frame box-style Lumix digital single lens mirrorless camera 'BS1H' in India.



Priced at Rs 3,39,990, Lumix BS1H is available across all Panasonic brand shops in India.



"We have seen a rise in demand for high quality imaging solution to create superior content ad BS1H will cater to this growing need amongst the professional community and empower them with the best in class technology," Fumiyasu Fujimori, Divisional Director, Consumer Sales Division at Panasonic India said in a statement.



The camera features a 24MP full-frame sensor with Dual Native ISO that captures 6K resolution, making it the perfect partner for professional film-makers, videographers and digital content creators.



According to the company, Lumix BS1H is capable of delivering 6K resolution and fine video quality along with the bouquet of recording modes that help users to capture stunning shots in all conditions.



The camera is also well-equipped with heat management that ensures long-hour usability without having to worry about quick pack-ups during shoots.



To offer stable connectivity, the camera comes with double SD card slots, USB 3.1 Type-C, a 3G-SDI (BNC), HDMI Type-A, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, tally lamps (front/rear), XLR microphone compatibility have been embedded to offer hassle-free connectivity to users.



