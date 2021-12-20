Panasonic India launches new rugged Android 10 tablet

New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) Panasonic India on Monday launched a new rugged Android 10 tablet for the India market that starts from Rs 98,000.



Called 'Toughbook S1-7.0,' it offers two options of battery size and can operate for up to 14 hours on a single charge, the company said in a statement.



The device with 7-inch outdoor-viewable display is equipped with unique screen technology such as exclusive patented rain mode, enabling enterprises improve workforce productivity and offers ease of efficient business operability.



"With nearly 60 per cent market share, we have seen significant demand for Panasonic rugged devices arising from manufacturing, emergency services, automobile, pharmaceutical, logistics, power, and utility sectors as businesses rapidly embark on digital transformation," said Hiroaki Yamamoto, Divisional Managing Director, System Solutions Division, Panasonic India.



The S1 offers multiple functionality in the form of GPS, field cameras, barcode readers, built-in NFC and Bluetooth.



The laptop supports emergency services like security, police forces, technicians monitoring production lines, field services engineers carrying out inspections and maintenance, or construction workers on site.



"We witnessed a 10 per cent growth in Toughbook business over last year with demand coming primarily from pharmaceutical, automotive, defence and government vertical and expect to maintain good growth momentum in the upcoming year," said Vijay Wadhawan, Director, System Solutions Division, Panasonic India.



The tablet is drop-resistant (minimum 1.5 metres) and can operate in various temperature range, the company claimed.



