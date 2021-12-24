Pak's 'khuda hafiz' if Imran govt not sent packing: Shehbaz Sharif

New Delhi, Dec 24 (IANS) Shehbaz Sharif, President of the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), foresaw the country's downfall if the incumbent Imran Khan-led government was not sent packing, Geo News reported.



"God forbid, if this government is not sent packing, we might see Pakistan's 'khuda hafiz' — so gear up," Geo News quoted Sharif as saying on Thursday while addressing a party meet in Lahore.



The PML-N President said the time has come to end this government "which was formed as a result of rigging", as he claimed that Quaid-e-Azam "must be turning in his grave", the report said.



Slamming the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for its policies, he said: "I had revealed this three and a half years ago that a NAB-Niazi nexus exists. They have mortgaged the country to the International Monetary Fund (IMF)."



Taking a jibe at Khan, Sharif said if the Prime Minister likes unveiling projects "so much", he should have informed him, as he would award him a plaque for "unveiling so many plaques".



For his part, PML-N leader and former federal minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said he predicts Khan's "political death" in the near future.



Rafique called on PML-N and Pakistan Peoples Party to join hands and initiate a political struggle, as he claimed that Khan was not a part of the political fraternity, the report said.



