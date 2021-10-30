'Pak's ISI now pushing terrorists to hit security posts, camps in Kashmir'

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Following the recent civilian killings in the Kashmir, Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is now pushing the terrorists and overground workers, as well as hybrid terrorists, to hit the security forces' camps and posts in the valley, sources said.



The sources quoting intelligence inputs, have confirmed that the ISI has asked the handlers of terror outfits active in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) such as Lashakar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and the newly-floated 'The Resistance Force' to instruct its cadre to hit the security forces' camps and posts.



They also said that some heavily-armed terrorists who might have sneaked into the valley earlier, may sprawl on security establishments, therefore, extra vigil have been instructed without any laxity.



The ongoing anti-terror operation in Poonch has indicated the preparation level of these terrorist groups, they added.



The sources also said that despite the high security apparatus that have activated in Jammu and Kashmir especially after the recent visit by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, these inputs are a matter of concern.



However, officials involved in the operations said that adequate security arrangements have been put in place to prevent untoward attempts.



"Barricades and fortified bunkers have been placed at the security forces' camps and residential complexes have been tightened, adequate security deployments have been deployed at the entry and exit points of the cities in the Union Territory including Srinagar," the security officials said, adding that similar arrangement have also made for defence establishments, while joint patrolling by the army and CRPF have already been intensified.



