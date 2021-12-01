Pakistani Army Chief stresses on coordinated efforts for economic uplift of Afghans

Islamabad, Dec 1 (IANS) Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on coordinated efforts for economic uplift of the people of Afghanistan, an Army statement has said.



In a meeting with Major General Sheikh Abdul Aziz Bin Saud Al Khalifa, Chief of Staff of the Bahrain National Guard, in Rawalpindi of Pakistan's east Punjab province, Bajwa emphasised that there is a need for global convergence on Afghanistan for regional peace and stability, Xinhua news agency reported.



During the meeting, matters of mutual interests, the current security situation in Afghanistan, and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed, the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said in the statement.



The Pakistan Army Chief said Pakistan desires to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wishes for a long-term and multi-domain enduring relationship with Bahrain.



