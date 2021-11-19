Pakistani actress Sanam Saeed wants to work with Aamir Khan

Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Pakistani actress Sanam Saeed, who rose to global fame with her hit television show 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai', says she would love to work in Indian Films too and share screen space with Bollywood star Aamir Khan.



During the press conference of her upcoming show 'Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam', Sanam said: "I am open to working in Indian films, not television. I prefer TV on this side of the border. There are so many genres of films I want to work in, so many actors I would like to collaborate with."



"But to start with, Aamir Khan is someone I would like to work with."



Talking about the popularity of Pakistani content on OTT in India, Sanam said: "We know how India is, we have watched their films. But they didn't know how we look and what our lives are like. So it was eye-opening for them. We look the same, eat the same food, we are practically brothers and sisters."



She added: "They now know that Pakistanis look like us, have the same kind of hair, talk like us, talk a little better in Urdu. OTT platforms have given us that freedom, where the bans and politics are all set aside, and we can reach the Indian audience through our shows and the response has been overwhelming."



The actress also mentioned that her role in 'Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam' is very different from the kind of person she is in real life.



"I don't get angry very easily in real life. But when I am playing a character, we have to bring in those emotions. The beauty of being an actor is being able to express myself through my characters. I'm not a femme fatale at all in real life, I am a very simple girl, but that's the role I was playing in this show," she said.



"'Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam' is a show full of courage, sassiness and power. It was a delight to work on this show which tells the stories of strong and fearless women who go to any extent to get what they desire."



Directed by Meenu Gaur, 'Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam' is a six-part anthology that will showcase stories of seven women. The show is written by Farjad Nabi and Meenu Gaur, and is set in a neighbourhood rife with secrets and gives a glance into what happens when women decide to not kneel in front of the so-called society and make their destiny.



The show also features Sarwat Gilani, Mehar Bano, Eman Suleman, Faiza Gillani amongst some other popular faces.



It will start streaming from December 10 on ZEE5.



